Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 109,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $613,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.99. 1,818,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

