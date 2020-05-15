Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 225,052 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.5% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $38,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,295,000 after acquiring an additional 263,034 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after acquiring an additional 485,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,048 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 347,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,916,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,522. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

