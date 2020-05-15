Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $11.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,133 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,226 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

