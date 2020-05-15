Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $15.23 Million Stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,229 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 135,050 shares during the quarter. Nextera Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 567,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,840. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -147.02%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

