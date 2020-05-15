Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127,297 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,009 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.23. 799,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,882. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.95.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

