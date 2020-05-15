Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 83,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 135,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.57. The stock had a trading volume of 853,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average is $177.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

