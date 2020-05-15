Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $22.78 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.16. 7,136,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

