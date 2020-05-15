Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 967.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,869 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.70. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $133.84.

