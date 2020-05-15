Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 201.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,520.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,243,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,338,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,089,000 after purchasing an additional 391,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1,959.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,541,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 573,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,004. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $75.72.

