Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 418,170 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for 0.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,213. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell acquired 180,507,168 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,806,876,751.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 180,532,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,209,683.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

