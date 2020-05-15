Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $5.92 Million in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 202,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 820,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 457,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 49,551 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

