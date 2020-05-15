Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,537 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 11,522,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,525,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

