Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 175,800 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $36,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 11,616,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,872,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $1,298,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 541,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,590 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.