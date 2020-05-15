Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 881,910 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 175.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,910 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after buying an additional 1,112,569 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 117,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after buying an additional 2,247,766 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

ET traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,558,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,446,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

