Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.2% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $80,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,717,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. 3,845,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.