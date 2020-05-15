Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,199,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,461,219. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

