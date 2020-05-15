Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,977 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,422,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,699. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

