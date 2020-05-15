Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,608,000 after buying an additional 1,017,653 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after buying an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after buying an additional 161,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,766,000 after buying an additional 147,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,013. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.44.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

