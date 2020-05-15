Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded up $17.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,373.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The stock has a market cap of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,249.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

