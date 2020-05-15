Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 257,215 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 257,215 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

NYSE:KMI remained flat at $$14.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,654,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,319,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

