Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 50,789 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,789 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.4% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $21,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 1,465,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

