Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 58,478 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,478 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises 0.8% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 219,776 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,360,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,006,000 after buying an additional 803,264 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 18,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 631,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 94,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 369,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,752. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

PSXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

