Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 60,292 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,292 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 28,614.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,589,000.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$62.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,532,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,667. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

