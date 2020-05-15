Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 62,701 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,701 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,809,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after buying an additional 269,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 334,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

PXF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,944. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.