Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 73,379 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,379 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in PPL by 513.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,986,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra dropped their price objective on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

