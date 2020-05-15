Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Buys $18,480.50 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,214 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,353,037 shares in the company, valued at $48,029,962.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 90 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $524.70.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 6,780 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,578.40.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,390 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475.60.

On Thursday, April 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,724 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,286.76.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,724 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,748.08.

On Friday, April 24th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,771 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,353.78.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,771 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,547.75.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,771 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $14,575.46.

On Friday, April 17th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,795 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.25.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,795 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Tiptree Inc has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $213.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $208.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIPT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,734,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tiptree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

