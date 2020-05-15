Titanium Transportation Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group stock remained flat at $C$1.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 million and a P/E ratio of 29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.74.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.07 million.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.