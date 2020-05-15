Titon (LON:TON) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

TON stock remained flat at $GBX 85 ($1.12) on Friday. Titon has a 52 week low of GBX 64.25 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.41.

Titon (LON:TON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (2.73) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titon will post 1560.0000998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

