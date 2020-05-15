TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $60.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cfra from $76.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

TJX traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,468,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,955. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $0. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

