TJX Companies (TJX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX):

5/15/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $76.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $56.00 to $59.00.

5/3/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2020 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have lagged the industry in the past year. Recently, the company announced temporary store closures across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia due to concerns related to coronavirus. Also, it had earlier announced closures of stores in various regions including Germany, Poland and Austria among others. Moreover, management withdrew its recently-provided guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2021 considering the current situation. Nevertheless, TJX Companies is benefiting from robust comps, driven by consistent rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. Also, its off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands bode well. The same was reflected in the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results, with earnings and sales rising year over year and beating the consensus mark.”

4/30/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

3/30/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

3/24/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 20,582,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,955. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

