Tobam Has $11.35 Million Position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67,497 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.30% of GrubHub worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in GrubHub by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,278,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,854. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $977,196. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

