Tobam Has $26.62 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tobam decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,556 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 2.1% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tobam owned about 0.19% of Campbell Soup worth $26,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 5,542,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,372. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.