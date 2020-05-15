Tobam Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. 754,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,882. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

