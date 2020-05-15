Tobam Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,389 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 3.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.13% of Public Storage worth $45,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

