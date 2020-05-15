Tobam Sells 79,586 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,586 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.16% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $19,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.64. 3,622,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

