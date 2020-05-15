Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD):

5/13/2020 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $43.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

5/2/2020 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

4/7/2020 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Shares of TD stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,286 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,840,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,810,000 after purchasing an additional 110,013 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,975,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,256,000 after purchasing an additional 865,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,883,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,185,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares during the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

