Total (EPA:FP) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s previous close.

FP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.15 ($45.52).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of EPA FP traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €30.86 ($35.88). 7,377,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.82.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.