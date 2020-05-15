TouchCon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,794.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 5% against the US dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $520,001.40 and approximately $2,794.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00348374 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000878 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009328 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000510 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012384 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003563 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

