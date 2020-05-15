Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,442 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 413.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 30.8% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 115,963 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 25.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,132,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 229,153 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,023,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

