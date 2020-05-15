Tractor Supply (TSCO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) recently:

5/12/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $102.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

4/15/2020 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $90.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

4/7/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $96.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $106.83 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

