Traders Purchase High Volume of Manhattan Associates Call Options (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 455 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 698% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.32. The company had a trading volume of 440,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,805. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.