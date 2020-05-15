Traders Purchase Large Volume of AFLAC Call Options (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 57,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,570% compared to the typical volume of 3,416 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

AFL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,698. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

