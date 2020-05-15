Traders Purchase Large Volume of New Mountain Finance Call Options (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,106 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 984% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NMFC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 445,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,727. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $765.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 199,550 shares of company stock worth $1,772,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 58,738 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,411,000. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

