Traders Purchase Large Volume of Progressive Call Options (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,572 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,643 call options.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,685,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 60.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,501 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

PGR traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.21. 5,577,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

