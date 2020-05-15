TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

Shares of TRXC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 40,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,858. TransEnterix has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $187,511.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.