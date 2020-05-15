TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th.

TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $74.34 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

