Travala.com (AVA) Hits One Day Volume of $875,515.00

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 62.9% against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $875,515.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.02016451 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00087189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00169418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00039254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,242,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,832,263 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

