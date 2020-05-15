TravelNote Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $6,077.83 and $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.02009450 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00169753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io.

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

