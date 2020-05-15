Tribune Publishing (TPCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Tribune Publishing has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter.

TPCO opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.10 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

