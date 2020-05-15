TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Purchases $49,858.42 in Stock

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TRS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in TriMas by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TriMas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRS. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.